Recent rain gives farmers hope for wheat crop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local farmers are off to a good start on their wheat crop that’s all thanks to the rain we received last week. Farmers like Dwayne Peirce have gained just a bit of hope with these last few inches of rain but there’s still a long season ahead.

“It’s been, well it’s been long enough I can’t remember exactly when it was that we had good crops,” Peirce said.

That’s due to the drought-like conditions in the past few years. Peirce says some farms in the region have been lucky enough to catch a lot of rain resulting in great yields but that doesn’t apply to all. What this recent rain did for the farmers was give them an opportunity to plant the wheat to start off strong. Peirce says even if we don’t see any rain in the next few weeks the temperatures we’ll be seeing from now on is what might save them.

“With that evapo-transporation rate being lower, that inch of water goes further for us. But it only lasts so long. In the summer this three inches of rain that we got might have only lasted us a week. This time of the year it’ll last us three weeks maybe even four weeks,” Peirce said.

However, they’re still behind on the moisture that is held in the soil. Peirce explained that as a general rule it’s best to have 12 to 15 inches of moisture in the soil profile for crops to do well. Right now Peirce says they have three at best.

“Our yields on cotton this year due to the drought we failed all of our dryland acres at historic low rates. The irrigated crops were hurt and it’ll probably be the worst irrigated crop that I’ve had in years. And as a result, it hurts the pocketbook,” Peirce said.

The latest freeze came as a surprise and hurt the cotton crop even more reducing the already very low yield for farmers but it was not a bad thing all around.

“For the wheat farmers like what we have behind us now, it’s probably a benefit because we might not have to worry about armyworm issues it might delay other insect issues or even eliminate insect issues. And it’s good to have the flies and mosquitos killed off too,” Peirce said.

Though most farmers’ cotton crops were a total loss this year, the weather conditions we’ve seen up until this point for the wheat crop are keeping them a little more optimistic.

