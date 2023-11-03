Email City Guide
Volunteer fire departments awarded grants to keep communities safe

"We should be able to outfit two or three members in brand new, head-to-toe bunker gear."
By Blake Hill
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service awarded over $15 million to rural volunteer fire departments across Texas.

Ten volunteer fire departments are here in Texoma and can use those funds to keep their communities safe.

“For this grant cycle, we were awarded $20,000. We should be able to outfit two or three members in brand new, head-to-toe bunker gear, and then put new wildland boots on everybody’s feet for this upcoming wildland season,” Bowman Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Broc Leighton said.

The grants are awarded to VFDs throughout the fiscal year from August to September. The Forest Service’s next meeting will be in March.

“We get funds allocated every fiscal year. This year, it’s $21 million allocated for that, and already $15.7 million of that has been used in the first funding meeting,” Texas A&M Forest Service Resource Specialist Brady Medlin said.

Paul Barham, Fire Chief at Lake Arrowhead VFD, said without the grants from the Forest Service, they wouldn’t survive.

Medlin said a department needs to be either entirely volunteer or can be a combination department with less than 20 volunteer firefighters to qualify for the grants. What the department can use the funds for is limited to what they applied for, such as training, equipment, and even fire trucks. Leighton said every dollar makes a difference.

“It helps us each and every grant we can get, just like the next department. We’re very fortunate in Archer County to be awarded a check from the county for $10,000 every year, but in the middle of grass season and the middle of wildland season, when you’re running and gunning almost every day, that can be a lot of fuel,” Leighton said.

Medlin said which stations get these grants depends on how large of an area the department covers, how often they respond to fires, and even how long they’ve been on the waiting list.

