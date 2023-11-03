Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Warming up heading into the weekend 11/3 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and warm up a little bit more than what we saw yesterday. We will see a high of 72 degrees today with south winds blowing at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and see an overnight low of 49 degrees. Saturday will be another warm day as we will see a high of a nice 74 degrees. We will stay sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Overall, today will be a good day so have a great weekend!

Sunday we will have a warmer day as we will see a high of 78 degrees. We will see gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be another warm day as we will see a high of a nice 82 degrees. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 10-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 56 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies once again. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Wednesday, we will remain in the 80s with a high of 82 degrees. We will see north winds blowing at 5-10 mph. Sunny skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 51 degrees.

Thursday, we will see a high of 70 degrees with overnight lows of 45 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will have sunny skies.

Have a great Weekend! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Mostly sunny skies through the weekend as highs jump back above 70.
Temperatures are Going Up this Weekend
Mostly sunny skies through the weekend as highs jump back above 70.
Warmer and Windy Weather into the Weekend
weather
Nice weekend ahead
weather
Warmer temperatures are on the way! 11/2 AM