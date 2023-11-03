Warming up heading into the weekend 11/3 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and warm up a little bit more than what we saw yesterday. We will see a high of 72 degrees today with south winds blowing at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and see an overnight low of 49 degrees. Saturday will be another warm day as we will see a high of a nice 74 degrees. We will stay sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Overall, today will be a good day so have a great weekend!

Sunday we will have a warmer day as we will see a high of 78 degrees. We will see gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be another warm day as we will see a high of a nice 82 degrees. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 10-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 56 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies once again. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Wednesday, we will remain in the 80s with a high of 82 degrees. We will see north winds blowing at 5-10 mph. Sunny skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 51 degrees.

Thursday, we will see a high of 70 degrees with overnight lows of 45 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will have sunny skies.

Have a great Weekend! -Weatherman J

