Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD holds “Push In” ceremony to celebrate new fire vehicles

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted an event to celebrate the department’s first two new fire vehicles.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department’s official “Push In” ceremony was on Thursday, November 2.

The ceremony took place at Fire Station 8 at 1:30 p.m.

“This is my home. Being able to provide a better service feels great, professionally, personally, and just being a citizen of Wichita Falls.” Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Cody Melton said.

2 years ago, the Wichita Falls City Council approved $9.9 million for new fire apparatus.

The Fire department purchased 13 apparatus in total:

  • Eight Engines
  • Two Aerials
  • One Heavy Rescue
  • Two Manpower Squads.

This was a 3 ½- year process from start to finish, 1-year of planning/design, and 2 ½-years to build the apparatus.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFFD holds “Push In” ceremony
WFFD to holds “Push In” ceremony
Neon City is a testament to Wichita Falls' commitment to fostering a vibrant, culturally rich...
Neon City sculpture comes to Wichita Falls
WFISD teacher presented November Spotlight Award
WFISD teacher presented November Spotlight Award
Jubilee Christian Center to hold Thanksgiving meal
Jubilee Christian Center to hold Thanksgiving meal