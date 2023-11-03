WFFD holds “Push In” ceremony to celebrate new fire vehicles

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted an event to celebrate the department’s first two new fire vehicles.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department’s official “Push In” ceremony was on Thursday, November 2.

The ceremony took place at Fire Station 8 at 1:30 p.m.

“This is my home. Being able to provide a better service feels great, professionally, personally, and just being a citizen of Wichita Falls.” Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Cody Melton said.

2 years ago, the Wichita Falls City Council approved $9.9 million for new fire apparatus.

The Fire department purchased 13 apparatus in total:

Eight Engines

Two Aerials

One Heavy Rescue

Two Manpower Squads.

This was a 3 ½- year process from start to finish, 1-year of planning/design, and 2 ½-years to build the apparatus.

