Wichita Falls church supports the Middle East

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One pastor in Wichita Falls found a way to connect to business owners in Israel and Palestine to purchase shawls and crosses from each country.

“We cannot give up on peace, we can’t give up on hoping for it, and certainly can’t give up praying for it,” said Jacob Fields, Pastor of Trinity & Wesley United Methodist Church.

Instead of giving up, he wanted to implement prompts for prayers.

“If you have one of these crosses in your pocket, and you reach in for your keys you feel the cross it’s a reminder to pray. Pray for the people, the Palestinians, and the Jewish people. Pray for peace,” said Pastor Fields.

He found a way to support the people of Israel and Palestine. He ordered 100 shawls from Israel and 100 wooden crosses from Palestine.

“Imagine going to having all sorts of customers, the busiest season of the year, and then war breaks out, and your livelihood is cut off. It’s another element to the tragedy of war,” said Pastor Fields.

He did this with the hope of giving civilians an economic boost to support their families.

“These people don’t desire conflict they desire peace. And for no choice of their own, they find themselves in the midst of war. Just as we should be praying for the Jewish people we should also be praying for the Palestinian people,” said Pastor Fields.

