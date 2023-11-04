Email City Guide
City of Lawton sends notices to dispensaries

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The City of Lawton is sending out notices to dozens of local medical marijuana dispensaries.

The dispensaries are being alerted of a major permit fee, leaving some of them struggling to stay afloat.

Rocky Primm and Connor McDonald, owners of Canna Culture Dispensary, feel fee amounts could hurt some smaller dispensaries.

The city released a statement that at least eighty local businesses in the medical marijuana industry aren’t current on their twenty-six-hundred-fifty dollar business permits and have ten days to become compliant.

Permits became mandatory last August after a city council vote in June, but not all dispensaries may have been notified.

If a business needs assistance with the process, they should contact the Lawton Community and Planning Department.

The impact could possibly extend beyond the businesses.

Dean Lynch, owner of Trill Remedies Dispensary and Smoke Shop said the impact of so many local marijuana businesses closing at once could be greater.

If you are looking to pay your business permit fees, you can do so using the self-service portal on the City of Lawton website.

