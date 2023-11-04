Crime of the Week: Maurine Street Pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Crime of the Week we are revisiting the pursuit and arrest of two men on Maurine Street.

Two men are behind bars after police say they led officers on a pursuit down Maurine Street and through surrounding neighborhoods. The men were finally arrested after police used spike strips in order to get the driver to stop.

According to police, once the pair was in custody more than a thousand grams of methamphetamine were found to be in their possession, and with that much weight, police say, the drugs were clearly destined for the streets.

“On October 13 officers with our special operations unit tried to stop a vehicle,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Instead of pulling over, the driver 45-year-old Nicholas Darcus took off and a brief chase ensued. The passenger 35-year-old passenger Dmetrius Brooks jumped from the speeding car, but not before officers saw him tossing something out the window.

“It ended up being over a thousand grams of methamphetamine so they were able to arrest the guy that had gotten out of the car and then they finally got the vehicle to stop,” Sgt. Eipper said. “We were able to slow down the vehicle with our stop sticks and that’s the device we use that is a very safe device that is built so that the driver does not lose control of that vehicle and it can come to a safe stop,”

Once police had the two men in handcuffs, it didn’t take long for an officer to recognize the suspects.

“They are well known by us, many of us have dealt with them in our careers so it wasn’t something that surprised us when we were able to seize such a large amount of narcotics from them,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Nicholas Darcus is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $140,000 bond on three charges related to the incident, and Dmetrius Brooks is being held for at $141,000.

