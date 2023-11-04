Emily’s Legacy presents a “grand” terrier-mix, MGM
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, MGM.
MGM is the sweet puppy and he is the last of his litter not to be adopted
He is 4 months old and loves giving kisses and has a bunch of energy.
There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
