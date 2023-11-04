Email City Guide
Jefferson Elementary holds Career Camp

By Blake Hill
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Jefferson Elementary held a career camp for their third through fifth-grade students at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Each class was able to watch a series of presentations from people in different careers around the Wichita Falls area.

Our own First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles was taking part.

“It’s great to speak to the third and fifth graders, third through fifth grade, and just tell them a little about myself a little about the weather. Yeah, it feels awesome because I can still see myself at their age. You know, looking back I remember wanting to be a Meteorologist,” Knowles said.

Each class got to spend about 10 minutes with each person taking part and got to ask questions and enjoy some time outside of the classroom learning about the different paths life can take you down.

