MSU changes graduation location for students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After 15 years, Midwestern State University is returning to the tradition of on-campus graduations.

The Mustang community discussed where to turn the tassel; these plans have been underway since this summer.

The university has deliberated with small groups, taking polls from faculty and students, as well as laying out the pros and cons of an on-campus graduation.

When asked if finances weighed into the decision, MSU’s Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Michael Mills said in the end, it was just about going back to their roots.

“Back in the day, we used to do our graduation in the coliseum, so why not go back to our roots?” MSU’s Student Government Association Vice President Joey Arthur said.

“It moves from just being a ceremony to an actual weekend of celebration for the people culminating their journey here at Midwestern State,” Mills explained.

Students, faculty, and even alumni wanted to reinstate on-campus graduation ceremonies for Mustangs; bringing the tradition back was a no-brainer.

“At the end of the day, it was a unanimous discussion of the committee to bring it back to campus and be able to celebrate our graduates. And I think that’s what we’re most excited about.” Mills said.

To be able to graduate on the same ground they studied at, where memories made the experience more personal.

“I’ve spent many years on campus, and so I get to finish it out on campus so that’s kind of more meaningful to me and my degree.” MSU student Gage Oliver shared.

“It allows us to have that more intimate setting. And focus on Friday Nights when our graduate students are graduating, and then on Saturday having two separate undergraduate ceremonies.” Mills explained.

The D.L. Ligion Coliseum is smaller than it was 15 years ago due to changes in the fire code requirements during renovations.

“It might be challenging to fit as many people,” Oliver said.

Each graduate can invite up to 8 people.

“And so that’s one of the reasons why we do have the tickets associated with this year’s graduation. It’s new for us, and potentially one of the only downsides with bringing it back to campus.”

For the first time, a live stream of the graduation will be offered for friends and family.

“If you can’t physically come to the ceremony, you will now have the opportunity where they can witness that from afar,” Mills added.

Returning the ceremony to campus could be easier for spectators.

“Parking at the MPEC was always a problem but here if it’s on campus, you don’t have to worry about that because it’s just a walk away,” Arthur said.

Students said being heard by their university is invaluable.

“Were a very tradition-based campus. It’s one of our core values. I am very proud of this University. I take very great joy in knowing Administration cares about what I have to say,” Oliver said.

