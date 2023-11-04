Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Union Square Credit Union celebrates coat drive

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Union Square Credit Union held a celebration today, as a part of the nationwide “best day ever” event.

The event helps banks and credit unions across the country organize acts of kindness, with the goal of impacting one hundred thousand lives.

“We all felt it last week, brutal cold and it’s about giving back, helping individuals when we can and it’s cold. Faith Mission is an awesome organization and they help people in our community as much as we can we like to help them out,” Simeon Hendrix, the Director of Marketing and Business Development said.

All of the coats collected will be donated to Faith Mission in Wichita Falls.

The credit union said with the late fall and winter months often bringing below-freezing temps to our area, providing warmth becomes more than just a gesture, it becomes a necessity.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
McNiel Middle School presents students art
Wheat crop planting off to a great start.
Recent rain gives farmers hope for wheat crop
"We should be able to outfit two or three members in brand new, head-to-toe bunker gear."
Volunteer fire departments awarded grants to keep communities safe
DPS Names Assistant Chief in Crime Laboratory Division