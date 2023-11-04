Union Square Credit Union celebrates coat drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Union Square Credit Union held a celebration today, as a part of the nationwide “best day ever” event.

The event helps banks and credit unions across the country organize acts of kindness, with the goal of impacting one hundred thousand lives.

“We all felt it last week, brutal cold and it’s about giving back, helping individuals when we can and it’s cold. Faith Mission is an awesome organization and they help people in our community as much as we can we like to help them out,” Simeon Hendrix, the Director of Marketing and Business Development said.

All of the coats collected will be donated to Faith Mission in Wichita Falls.

The credit union said with the late fall and winter months often bringing below-freezing temps to our area, providing warmth becomes more than just a gesture, it becomes a necessity.

