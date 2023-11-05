25-year-old Wichita Falls man missing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local family is in need of help as they search for Chris Bowie, a man that’s been missing since Thursday, Nov. 2.

Chris was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue joggers, his family said he doesn’t have his medicine for his seizures, or his glasses and his phone has been dead.

“We just can’t find him, it’s been 5 days. No hospital, not in jail, we were kind of hoping he was, but he’s not in jail. We just can’t find him, his phone is radio silent, not even a charge. This isn’t like Christopher, he has two nieces that he lives for, he has two sisters that he does everything for. It’s Sunday, we’re supposed to cook today. Football, it’s mine and Chris’ day,” Chris’ sister, Renay Loa said.

Chris’ family said they’ve been looking everywhere that he normally goes, but have found no sign of him. He left home without any money, or a even his jacket.

“Everybody that knows me knows that my kids are everything to me. I just want to find my son, I just want to bring him home. That’s my world, and I’ve lived for my kids and I’m, that’s killing me, but... I just, I’m not trying to break down and I just need to find my son. My son needs to come home,” Chris’ mother, Hope Bowie said.

A sergeant with the Wichita Falls Police Department said under the Code of Criminal Procedure, chapter 63.009, this was listed as an incident report on Friday, Nov. 3, but Chris was officially recognised as a missing person because he is missing medication.

Loa said they’ve been spending every moment they can looking for Chris.

“We love you bro, come home bro. Nothing else matters. Today is the Eagles and Cowboy game bro we had big plans. We had big plans for today Chris,” Loa said.

Chris’ family said they believe Fentanyl is related to his disappearance, but to them that isn’t what matters right now.

“The justice for me is finding my son, that’s the justice for us. Other justice, I’m not worried about that right now. What I’m justice... to find my son. Bring my son home. That’s all we want is to find my son,” Hope said.

If you find or see Chris you can contact his family by calling (940) 432-2156, or by calling the WFPD so they can get him home.

