Another Mild Day Before Temperatures get Warmer

Temperatures tomorrow in the upper 70s
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been another day of perfect weather in Texoma today. Temperatures today topped out in the mid-70s along with a light breeze and plentiful amounts of sunshine. Tomorrow looks to be another day like today, but with temperatures a few degrees above what we experienced today. As for tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50s, so be sure to bring a light jacket if you are heading out tonight. Starting this week, we’ll see temperatures well above average as we see daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. These warm days will also be breezy and will last until Thursday. Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front looks to drop in from the north and bring our temperatures down into the low 60s for the second half of the upcoming week. Rain chances are also possible Thursday through Friday.

