Art show held for McNeil MIddle School students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 7th and 8th graders from McNeil Middle School had an exciting day as they got the opportunity to show off some of their art work at the Wichita Falls Art Alliance.

The students had their masterpieces put on display from in the afternoon, giving these young artists a chance to have their hard work shown outside of the school, and their teacher couldn’t be more excited for them.

“It’s a lot of fun to, you know, get to see your kid’s work actually out on a wall instead of just above lockers. that’s a fun thing to do. I’m really proud of my students, and excited for this opportunity for them,” McNeil Middle School Art Teacher, Jennifer McLarty said.

The students worked on adding some depth to their drawings, practicing by drawing random things from around the classroom.

McLarty said this is a great opportunity for the students to build confidence.

