Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Art show held for McNeil MIddle School students

Art show held for McNeil MIddle School students
Art show held for McNeil MIddle School students(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 7th and 8th graders from McNeil Middle School had an exciting day as they got the opportunity to show off some of their art work at the Wichita Falls Art Alliance.

The students had their masterpieces put on display from in the afternoon, giving these young artists a chance to have their hard work shown outside of the school, and their teacher couldn’t be more excited for them.

“It’s a lot of fun to, you know, get to see your kid’s work actually out on a wall instead of just above lockers. that’s a fun thing to do. I’m really proud of my students, and excited for this opportunity for them,” McNeil Middle School Art Teacher, Jennifer McLarty said.

The students worked on adding some depth to their drawings, practicing by drawing random things from around the classroom.

McLarty said this is a great opportunity for the students to build confidence.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Veterans Day parade held through downtown
Veterans honored in downtown with Veterans Day Parade
msu location grad
MSU changes graduation location for students
.
Jefferson Elementary holds Career Camp
Crime of the Week: Maurine Street Pursuit
Crime of the Week: Maurine Street Pursuit