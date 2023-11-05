Email City Guide
Veterans honored in downtown with Veterans Day Parade

By Blake Hill
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Marching bands, Floats and music. The people of Wichita Falls got to enjoy all of it with the annual Veterans Day parade that took place downtown.

What passed through the parade ranged from antique fire trucks from the Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum, active military members marching and even the marching bands from the local high schools.

“This is a constant reminder that we still love our country, and we’re still going to protect our country, even though we’re not in the military anymore. And Lemont can probably agree with me, we still have it. So to me, it means a lot,” Veteran, Fred Prejean said.

The parade served as a great opportunity for the community to come together and honor our local hometown heroes, and thank them for their service.

“I’m just as blessed to be here. Just to be, you know, being in the military for 20 years and stuff like that and also my wife is a Vet, a 20 years Vet,” Veteran, Lamont Boden said.

Prejean and Boden said the praise they receive as Veterans is never ending, and they felt honored to be a part of the parade.

“To me it was awesome, without Lemont’s group and all the veterans that are here, this is what made Veteran’s day possible. It’s been fantastic,” Prejean said.

