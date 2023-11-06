Election Day Polling Locations across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election day polling locations differ from early voting polling locations. Some counties require voters to vote within specific precinct locations, and some do not.

Below are the election day voting locations, organized by county:

Archer Co.

Location Address Time Archer County Activity Building 512 West Cottonwood St., Archer City, TX 76351 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Holliday Community Center 200 North Walnut St., Holliday, TX 76366 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lakeside City Community Center 4344 Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 US Hwy 281, Windthorst, TX 76389 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Scotland City Hall 727 Ave. L, Scotland, TX 76379 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Megargel City Hall 902 Cedar St., Megargel, TX 76370 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Baylor Co.

Location Address Time Baylor County Library 101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 76380 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Baylor County Courthouse - Precinct 1 101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 76380 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. District Attorney - Precinct 2 101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 76380 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. District Courtroom - Precinct 3 101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 76380 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. County Tax Assessor-Collector - Precinct 4 101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 76380 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clay Co.

Location Precincts Address Time Clay County Courthouse Annex 1, 8, 9, 15 214 North Main Street, Henrietta, Texas, 76365 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Byers Community Center 6 610 Main St., Byers, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vashti Community Center 10 9354 E FM 174, Bellevue, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of Dean 11 7241 St Hwy 79 N., Wichita Falls, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jolly First Baptist Church 12 321 Mowery St., Wichita Falls, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Charlie Community Center 12. 14 136 Sudan St., Wichita Falls, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christ Comm. Fellowship Church 17 1143 Nakomis Trl, Wichita Falls, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bluegrove Community Center 20 823 FM 172, Henrietta, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bellevue 1st Baptist Church 24 715 Campbell St., Bellevue, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buffalo Springs Community 26 6302 FM 174, Bellevue, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Petrolia Volunteer Fire 27 124 S Central Ave., Petrolia, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Veitenheimer Residence 32 2100 Veitenheimer Rd, Windthorst, TX 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Foard Co.

Location Precincts Address Time Foard County Courthouse basement 1, 2, 3, 4 101 S. Main St., Crowell, TX 79227 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hardeman Co.

Location Precincts Address Time Hardeman County Courthouse 1, 2, and 4 300 S. Main, Quanah, TX 792527 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lion’s Club Building 3 200 Ave K, Chillicothe, TX 79225 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jack Co.

Location Address Time Courthouse Assembly, Room 104 100 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 76458 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bryson Senior Citizens Building 201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jack County Fair Barn 1072 TX-59, Jacksboro, TX 76458 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Perrin Church of Christ 105 W Eberhart, Perrin, TX 76486 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montague Co.

Location Address Time Montague County Annex Community Room 11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nocona City Hall Council Room 102 Clay St, Nocona, TX 76255 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 76265 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bowie Senior Citizen Center 501 Pelham St, Bowie, TX 76230 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tails N Trails Museum 1522 E Hwy 82, Nocona TX, 76255 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bowie Public Library 301 Walnut St., Bowie, TX 76230 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Forestburg Community Center 16617 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunset City Hall 119 FM 1749, Sunset, TX 76270 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ringgold Fire Hall 17832 N HWY 81, Ringgold, TX 76261 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Valley View Baptist Church 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, TX 76255 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Throckmorton Co.

Location Address Time WOODSON, TEXAS CITY HALL 221 N. Highway 183, Woodson, Texas 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Depot Library 120 E Chestnut, Throckmorton, Texas 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Elbert First Baptist Church 6290 Hwy 79, Elbert, Texas 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Masonic Lodge 108 W High St., Throckmorton, Texas 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Wichita Co.

Voters in any precinct can vote at any polling location. Voters can see the recap from the News Channel 6 mayoral debate here.

Location Address Time Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith Wichita Falls, TX 76301 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76306 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mercy Church 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Texas Highway Department 1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, TX 76302 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Region 9 Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, TX 76306 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Faith Lodge #1158 3503 Kemp Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tenth & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner Precinct 2 Bldg. 102 W. College, Burkburnett, TX 76364 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation 400 N. Wall, Iowa Park, TX 76367 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner Precinct 4 Bldg. 2023 SH 25 N., Electra, TX 76360 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wilbarger Co.

Location Address Time Wilbarger Auditorium (Precinct 1) 2100 Yamparika St, Vernon, TX 76384 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vernon Housing Authority (Precinct 19) 1111 Ross St B, Vernon, TX 76384 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wilbarger County Courtroom (Precinct 20) 1700 Wilbarger St #12, Vernon, TX 76384 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center (Precinct 21) 2100 Yucca Ln, Vernon, TX 76384 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Young Co.

Location Address Time NCTC 928 Cherry St., Graham TX 76450 Olney Library 807 W Hamilton, Olney TX 76374 Loving VFD 8891 Hwy 114, Loving TX 76460 First United Methodist Church 700 Third St., Graham Tx 76450 First Baptist Church 501 Graham St., Newcastle TX 76372

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.