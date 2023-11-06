Email City Guide
Election Day Polling Locations across Texoma

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election day polling locations differ from early voting polling locations. Some counties require voters to vote within specific precinct locations, and some do not.

Below are the election day voting locations, organized by county:

Archer Co.

LocationAddressTime
Archer County Activity Building512 West Cottonwood St., Archer City, TX 763517 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Holliday Community Center200 North Walnut St., Holliday, TX 763667 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lakeside City Community Center4344 Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, Texas, 763107 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall19119 US Hwy 281, Windthorst, TX 763897 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Scotland City Hall727 Ave. L, Scotland, TX 763797 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Megargel City Hall902 Cedar St., Megargel, TX 763707 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Baylor Co.

LocationAddressTime
Baylor County Library101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 763807 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Baylor County Courthouse - Precinct 1101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 763807 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District Attorney - Precinct 2101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 763807 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District Courtroom - Precinct 3101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 763807 a.m. to 7 p.m.
County Tax Assessor-Collector - Precinct 4101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 763807 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clay Co.

LocationPrecinctsAddressTime
Clay County Courthouse Annex1, 8, 9, 15214 North Main Street, Henrietta, Texas, 763657 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Byers Community Center6610 Main St., Byers, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vashti Community Center109354 E FM 174, Bellevue, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Dean117241 St Hwy 79 N., Wichita Falls, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jolly First Baptist Church12321 Mowery St., Wichita Falls, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Charlie Community Center12. 14136 Sudan St., Wichita Falls, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Christ Comm. Fellowship Church171143 Nakomis Trl, Wichita Falls, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bluegrove Community Center20823 FM 172, Henrietta, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bellevue 1st Baptist Church24715 Campbell St., Bellevue, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Buffalo Springs Community266302 FM 174, Bellevue, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Petrolia Volunteer Fire27124 S Central Ave., Petrolia, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Veitenheimer Residence322100 Veitenheimer Rd, Windthorst, TX7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Foard Co.

LocationPrecinctsAddressTime
Foard County Courthouse basement1, 2, 3, 4101 S. Main St., Crowell, TX 792277 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hardeman Co.

LocationPrecinctsAddressTime
Hardeman County Courthouse1, 2, and 4300 S. Main, Quanah, TX 792527 a.m. to 7 p.m.7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lion’s Club Building3200 Ave K, Chillicothe, TX 792257 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jack Co.

LocationAddressTime
Courthouse Assembly, Room 104100 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 764587 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bryson Senior Citizens Building201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 764277 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jack County Fair Barn1072 TX-59, Jacksboro, TX 764587 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Perrin Church of Christ105 W Eberhart, Perrin, TX 764867 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montague Co.

LocationAddressTime
Montague County Annex Community Room11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 762517 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nocona City Hall Council Room102 Clay St, Nocona, TX 762557 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saint Jo Civic Center101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 762657 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bowie Senior Citizen Center501 Pelham St, Bowie, TX 762307 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tails N Trails Museum1522 E Hwy 82, Nocona TX, 762557 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bowie Public Library301 Walnut St., Bowie, TX 762307 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Forestburg Community Center16617 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 762397 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunset City Hall119 FM 1749, Sunset, TX 762707 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ringgold Fire Hall17832 N HWY 81, Ringgold, TX 762617 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Valley View Baptist Church6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, TX 762557 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Throckmorton Co.

LocationAddressTime
WOODSON, TEXAS CITY HALL221 N. Highway 183, Woodson, Texas7 a.m. to 7 p.m
Depot Library120 E Chestnut, Throckmorton, Texas7 a.m. to 7 p.m
Elbert First Baptist Church6290 Hwy 79, Elbert, Texas7 a.m. to 7 p.m
Masonic Lodge108 W High St., Throckmorton, Texas7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Wichita Co.

Voters in any precinct can vote at any polling location. Voters can see the recap from the News Channel 6 mayoral debate here.

LocationAddressTime
Martin Luther King Center1100 Smith Wichita Falls, TX 763017 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church at Sheppard2101 Puckett Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 763067 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mercy Church3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, TX 763097 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Texas Highway Department1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, TX 763027 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Region 9 Education Center301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, TX 763067 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Faith Lodge #11583503 Kemp Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 763087 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tenth & Broad Church of Christ1319 10th St., Wichita Falls, TX 763017 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner Precinct 2 Bldg.102 W. College, Burkburnett, TX 763647 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office Substation400 N. Wall, Iowa Park, TX 763677 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner Precinct 4 Bldg.2023 SH 25 N., Electra, TX 763607 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wilbarger Co.

LocationAddressTime
Wilbarger Auditorium (Precinct 1)2100 Yamparika St, Vernon, TX 763847 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vernon Housing Authority (Precinct 19)1111 Ross St B, Vernon, TX 763847 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wilbarger County Courtroom (Precinct 20)1700 Wilbarger St #12, Vernon, TX 763847 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center (Precinct 21)2100 Yucca Ln, Vernon, TX 763847 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Young Co.

LocationAddressTime
NCTC928 Cherry St., Graham TX 76450
Olney Library807 W Hamilton, Olney TX 76374
Loving VFD8891 Hwy 114, Loving TX 76460
First United Methodist Church700 Third St., Graham Tx 76450
First Baptist Church501 Graham St., Newcastle TX 76372

