Near Record Warmth into Wednesday

The holidays are just around the corner but it certainly doesn’t feel like it this week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are going to be close to if not breaking record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. The hottest November temperature EVER is 90. We may not get to 91, but it isn’t out of the question. This warm weather is happening thanks to strong southwesterly winds. These stick around into the middle of the week. Fall returns by Thursday as a decent front moves through. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 50s and 60s with clouds around and at least some rain chances. For now, it looks like most of the rain will be south of us, but at least some rain chances will be in the forecast for Thursday. Most of the rain looks fairly light. Whatever falls will be gone by Friday with a seasonably cool weekend expected. Most highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 30s by the weekend.

