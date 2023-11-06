Patterson defense team files motions to delay trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for 47-year-old Anthony Patterson was set to continue on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, with jury selection. However, before the Court began selection, Patterson’s defense team filed three motions to recuse Judge Kennedy as presiding judge and to allow two of his attorneys to withdraw from the case.

The Court assigned Judge David Evans to preside over the hearing as an impartial party and has denied Attorneys Mowla and Smith’s motions for withdrawal and the motion to recuse Judge Kennedy.

After a hearing regarding the defense motions, Judge Meredith Kennedy announced the case would be reset for a third time. She told the Court she would not be delaying this trial anymore.

The defense motions were filed on Monday, Nov. 6. According to the motions, the delays in jury selection from Oct. 31 were due to the injury suffered by Patterson’s lead counsel, Toby Shook.

Attorneys Smith and Mowla filed motions to withdraw as counsel for Patterson, stating they were unprepared to defend him properly and that Patterson did not want either of them as his lead counsel.

In those motions, it is stated that Shook cannot proceed with the trial and that he needs at least two weeks to recover, at which time his doctor will determine if he is fit to get back into the courtroom or if his condition requires surgery.

Court documents said Patterson’s other defense attorneys, including Laseter, Mowla, and Smith, were brought in by Shook to handle very specific aspects of the case, and none were hired to be lead counsel or serve as lead counsel.

In Tarrant County, Smith told the Court he was hired as a local counsel to take care of things like subpoenas and that he was not to be appointed as lead counsel.

During a phone call between Kennedy, the prosecution, and Kim Laseter, Judge Kennedy allegedly said the case “would proceed on Monday with or without Mr. Shook,” according to the motions.

In Tarrant County, Kim Laseter, one of the defense attorneys, took the stand and said that she was not prepared to act as the lead counsel for this case and she would fail Anthony Patterson.

Anthony Patterson included in one of his affidavits that he does not wish to continue in this case without Shook.

According to the motion to recuse Judge Kennedy, the defense believes she is no longer impartial and seeks to rush the trial so she can imprison Patterson and stack his sentences if he is found guilty of multiple charges.

The motion also stated that Judge Kennedy violated Patterson’s rights under the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments, including the right to due process and defense by the counsel of one’s choice.

Finally, the motion stated that prior continuances granted by the State were not the defense’s fault and had been given because the defense was missing critical evidence or had been notified of additional charges against Patterson at short notice.

Judge Kennedy has presided over Patterson’s case since he was first indicted, and if she is recused from the case, a new judge will be appointed.

A contractor with Child Protective Services took the stand during the hearing and told the courtroom that a delay to this trial would do mental harm to the victims who would be testifying, citing that it is hard for children to testify. The victim is ready for this trial to be over.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.