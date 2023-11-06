Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign to begin soon

The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign will soon return to the Wichita Falls area, as the Christmas season approaches.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser. This fundraiser helps the Salvation Army provide programs and services throughout the year, such as food assistance programs, shelter for people experiencing homelessness, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.

Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses, Monday through Saturday, from the beginning of November to Christmas Eve.

In 2022, The Salvation Army raised $150,000 and is hoping to reach at least that amount this season to support our community.

Those wishing to volunteer can sign up at RegisterToRing.com or call 940-322-9822 for more information.

More information on the Wichita Falls branch of the Salvation Army can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Home explodes due to gas leak.
House on Christine Road explodes due to gas leak
Teresa Caves awarded Americanism Awarded
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls organizations provide produce to residents
Anthony Patterson Pre-Trial Hearing
Patterson defense team files motions to delay trial