Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign to begin soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign will soon return to the Wichita Falls area, as the Christmas season approaches.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser. This fundraiser helps the Salvation Army provide programs and services throughout the year, such as food assistance programs, shelter for people experiencing homelessness, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.

Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses, Monday through Saturday, from the beginning of November to Christmas Eve.

In 2022, The Salvation Army raised $150,000 and is hoping to reach at least that amount this season to support our community.

Those wishing to volunteer can sign up at RegisterToRing.com or call 940-322-9822 for more information.

More information on the Wichita Falls branch of the Salvation Army can be found here.

