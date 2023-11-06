Email City Guide
Very Warm Start to the Week

Highs in the mid 80s
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the upper 70s across Texoma. This about 10 degrees above what we should be seeing for this time of the year. The trend for above average temperatures will continue into the upcoming week as well, but we’re going to be above average that much more. Tomorrow through Wednesday, temperatures will be around 15 degrees above average (our average high for this time of the year is in the upper 60s). The record high for Monday through Wednesday is 84 degrees. Though Monday and Wednesday don’t look to be record breakers, there’s a chance to flirt with the record on Tuesday as our high on Tuesday is forecasted to be 87. After these very warm days, a cold front arrives Thursday and will allow for our temperatures to return to a much more seasonable feel with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances exist on Thursday and Friday but there’s still some uncertainty with weather information such as how much moisture and the timing of the rain chances. With that being said, rain looks likely on Thursday / Friday, but more likely on Thursday.

