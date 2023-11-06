Warm start to your week 11/6 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and warm up nicely to the upper 80s. We will see a high of 86 degrees today with southwest winds blowing at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and see an overnight low of 57 degrees. Tuesday will be another warm day as we will see a high of 89 degrees. We will be close to the record high in November of 88 degrees. We will stay sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Overall, today will be a good start to your week.

Wednesday we will have a warmer day as we will see a high of 84 degrees. We will see gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Thursday will be a cooler day as we will have a cold front making its way through. We will see a high of a nice 62 degrees. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with off and on chances of rain throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north east at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 44 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 64 degrees with mostly cloudy skies once again. Winds will be blowing from the north east at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain in the 60s with a high of 65 degrees. We will see east winds blowing at 5-10 mph. Sunny skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 42 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 65 degrees with overnight lows of 43 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the east at 5-10 mph. We will have sunny skies.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

