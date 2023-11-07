Email City Guide
Fmr. Wichita Falls High School teacher in jail after parole violations

(Wichita County Jail/KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Wichita Falls High School choir teacher, Christopher Jarvis has been booked into the Wichita County Jail without bond for multiple alleged violations of probation terms.

Jarvis previously made a plea deal for probation following his charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to court documents, some of Jarvis’ violations of his plea deal include:

  • Being 70 hours behind in community service hours
  • Being behind on payments for fees and fines
  • Failure to remain employed consistently
  • Living in a school zone
  • Living in the same home as his children without permission of the court
  • An admission of making contact with children on Halloween night for Trick-Or-Treating
  • Being in possession of an electronic device capable of connecting to the internet

Court documents state the prosecutor is asking for Jarvis’s probation to be revoked.

Previously, Jarvis served 6 months of his probation in the Wichita County Jail.

However, because his victim was over age 17, by 9 days when the relationship began, he does not have to register as a sex offender under Texas law.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we follow this story.

