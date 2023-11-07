Fmr. Wichita Falls High School teacher in jail after parole violations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Wichita Falls High School choir teacher, Christopher Jarvis has been booked into the Wichita County Jail without bond for multiple alleged violations of probation terms.

Jarvis previously made a plea deal for probation following his charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to court documents, some of Jarvis’ violations of his plea deal include:

Being 70 hours behind in community service hours

Being behind on payments for fees and fines

Failure to remain employed consistently

Living in a school zone

Living in the same home as his children without permission of the court

An admission of making contact with children on Halloween night for Trick-Or-Treating

Being in possession of an electronic device capable of connecting to the internet

Court documents state the prosecutor is asking for Jarvis’s probation to be revoked.

Previously, Jarvis served 6 months of his probation in the Wichita County Jail.

However, because his victim was over age 17, by 9 days when the relationship began, he does not have to register as a sex offender under Texas law.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we follow this story.

