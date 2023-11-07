House on Christine Road explodes due to gas leak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman is in the hospital tonight after her house exploded last night, due to a gas leak.

While family and friends of the couple are helping them pick up the pieces of what’s left of their home, they are grateful to still have their loved one alive.

“We heard it and felt it, my husband and I were in the living room and I mean it was just so loud and the house shook,” Neighbor Shannon Jenkins said.

WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Matthew Childs said the explosion happened at just before 9:00 p.m.

“When units arrived they found a house that had lots of structural damage from an explosion, at this time, details are still sketchy on exactly what happened and what caused it,” Childs said.

While details on the investigation are limited, Pam Hughes Pak with Atmos Energy says there is no cause for concern for neighboring homes.

“We’re out here just ensuring that the environment is safe for all the other residents in the area. And safety is our top priority we want to make sure that everyone else in the neighborhood has safe natural gas use,” Hughes Pak said.

Some next-door neighbors believed it was a plane crash after hearing the commotion and at first glance thought it was smoke surrounding the street but it was actually dust from debris. Just moments after stepping outside they heard cries for help.

“We literally came outside and we were checking everything out and we could hear her screaming in the house help me help me help me. I’m a nurse my husband is an athletic trainer so of course we grab our shoes and start heading over there. She looked physically okay but was complaining of a lot of back pain and just traumatized I can’t even imagine,” Jenkins said.

Assistant Fire Marshal Childs said if you smell gas or suspect some kind of gas, you should call the fire department or you can call Atmos Energy to check.

Family members told News Channel 6 the woman is in the ICU with injuries including broken ribs but they believe she will be okay.

WFFD said the home is a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.