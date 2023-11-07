Email City Guide
November 7 General Election Results

2023 General Election results for Texoma
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The November 2023 general election is being held in multiple counties across Texoma.

We have a breakdown of the results by county below, stick with News Channel 6 as we get updates throughout the day.

Archer County

Olney Hospital Bond

Votes ForVotes Against
00

City of Holliday Local Liquor Option

Votes ForVotes Against
00

Jack County

Graford ISD Bond Election

Votes ForVotes Against
00

Montague County

Bowie Mayoral Election

CandidateVotes
Gaylyyn Burris0
Jason Love0

Bowie ISD Proposition A

Votes ForVotes Against
00

Bowie City Council - Precinct 1

CandidateVotes
Brent Shaw0
Brandon Walker0

Bowie City Council - Precinct 2

CandidateVotes
Cody Bunch0
Donna Ashley0
Colleen Crawford-Williams0

Bowie City Council - Precinct 3

CandidateVotes
Glenda Kay Durham0
Stephanie Post0

Bowie Trustee - Place 5

CandidateVotes
Ronald Guyon Green0

Bowie Trustee - Place 6

CandidateVotes
David Lee Hughes0

Bowie Trustee - Place 7

CandidateVotes
Nocona ISD Proposition A

Votes ForVotes Against
00

Wichita County

Wichita Falls Mayoral Election

CandidateVotes
Carol Murray0
Tim Short0
Beverly Taylor Ellis0
Scott Poenitzsch0

Wichita Falls City Council - District 3

CandidateVotes
Cathy Dodson0
Jeff Browning0

Wichita Falls City Council - District 4

CandidateVotes
Samuel Pak0
Michael Battaglino0
Kevin Hunter0

Wichita Falls City Council - District 5

CandidateVotes
Steve Jackson0
Tom Taylor0

State Proposition 1

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 2

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 3

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 4

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 5

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 6

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 7

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 9

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 10

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 11

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 12

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 13

Votes ForVotes Against
00

State Proposition 14

Votes ForVotes Against
00

