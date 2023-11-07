November 7 General Election Results

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The November 2023 general election is being held in multiple counties across Texoma.

We have a breakdown of the results by county below, stick with News Channel 6 as we get updates throughout the day.

Archer County

Olney Hospital Bond

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

City of Holliday Local Liquor Option

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

Jack County

Graford ISD Bond Election

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

Montague County

Bowie Mayoral Election

Candidate Votes Gaylyyn Burris 0 Jason Love 0

Bowie ISD Proposition A

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

Bowie City Council - Precinct 1

Candidate Votes Brent Shaw 0 Brandon Walker 0

Bowie City Council - Precinct 2

Candidate Votes Cody Bunch 0 Donna Ashley 0 Colleen Crawford-Williams 0

Bowie City Council - Precinct 3

Candidate Votes Glenda Kay Durham 0 Stephanie Post 0

Bowie Trustee - Place 5

Candidate Votes Ronald Guyon Green 0

Bowie Trustee - Place 6

Candidate Votes David Lee Hughes 0

Bowie Trustee - Place 7

Candidate Votes David Lee Hughes 0

Nocona ISD Proposition A

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

Wichita County

Wichita Falls Mayoral Election

Candidate Votes Carol Murray 0 Tim Short 0 Beverly Taylor Ellis 0 Scott Poenitzsch 0

Wichita Falls City Council - District 3

Candidate Votes Cathy Dodson 0 Jeff Browning 0

Wichita Falls City Council - District 4

Candidate Votes Samuel Pak 0 Michael Battaglino 0 Kevin Hunter 0

Wichita Falls City Council - District 5

Candidate Votes Steve Jackson 0 Tom Taylor 0

State Proposition 1

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 2

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 3

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 4

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 5

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 6

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 7

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 9

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 10

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 11

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 12

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 13

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

State Proposition 14

Votes For Votes Against 0 0

