November 7 General Election Results

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The November 2023 general election is being held in multiple counties across Texoma.
We have a breakdown of the results by county below, stick with News Channel 6 as we get updates throughout the day.
Archer County
Olney Hospital Bond
City of Holliday Local Liquor Option
Jack County
Graford ISD Bond Election
Montague County
Bowie Mayoral Election
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gaylyyn Burris
|0
|Jason Love
|0
Bowie ISD Proposition A
Bowie City Council - Precinct 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Brent Shaw
|0
|Brandon Walker
|0
Bowie City Council - Precinct 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Cody Bunch
|0
|Donna Ashley
|0
|Colleen Crawford-Williams
|0
Bowie City Council - Precinct 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Glenda Kay Durham
|0
|Stephanie Post
|0
Bowie Trustee - Place 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Ronald Guyon Green
|0
Bowie Trustee - Place 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|David Lee Hughes
|0
Bowie Trustee - Place 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|David Lee Hughes
|0
Nocona ISD Proposition A
Wichita County
Wichita Falls Mayoral Election
|Candidate
|Votes
|Carol Murray
|0
|Tim Short
|0
|Beverly Taylor Ellis
|0
|Scott Poenitzsch
|0
Wichita Falls City Council - District 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Cathy Dodson
|0
|Jeff Browning
|0
Wichita Falls City Council - District 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Samuel Pak
|0
|Michael Battaglino
|0
|Kevin Hunter
|0
Wichita Falls City Council - District 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Steve Jackson
|0
|Tom Taylor
|0
State Proposition 1
State Proposition 2
State Proposition 3
State Proposition 4
State Proposition 5
State Proposition 6
State Proposition 7
State Proposition 9
State Proposition 10
State Proposition 11
State Proposition 12
State Proposition 13
State Proposition 14
