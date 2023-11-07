Outage on Lawrence affecting traffic in area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to an outage near Maplewood Avenue and Lawrence Road, the traffic southbound on Lawrence has been reduced to one lane.

Our crews on the scene said the outage left businesses in the surrounding area without power, temporarily.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department told our crews that it was a controlled outage.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.