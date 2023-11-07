Email City Guide
Outage on Lawrence affecting traffic in area

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to an outage near Maplewood Avenue and Lawrence Road, the traffic southbound on Lawrence has been reduced to one lane.

Our crews on the scene said the outage left businesses in the surrounding area without power, temporarily.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department told our crews that it was a controlled outage.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

