Teresa Caves awarded Americanism Awarded

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Teresa Caves, the first woman to be given the Americanism Award by the Northwest Texas Council of Boy Scouts was recognized on November 6.

Caves received the top honor, given to someone who displays the values of scouts oath and law into their adult lives; history was mad.

For decades, Caves has had a heavy involvement in our community.

Founding organizations to serve in leadership in the community.

She is proud to not only make history but to be a great example for all scouts in the area.

A standing ovation, over 100 community members came to witness Teresa Caves make history in the Northwest Council in the Boy Scouts of America.

“I go ‘Oh my gosh, I’m the first woman.’” Caves expressed.

“You just look at her life and what she’s done. Very deserving, probably in every corner of Wichita Falls, and the area she’s touched in some many different areas.” Boy Scouts Board member Janis Sons said.

Before retiring in 2018, Caves served in several leadership positions.

She has been the VP of Regional Services for both Wichita General Hospital and United Regional Health Care for more than a decade.

“I grew up in the boardroom, so from a young age, no matter what job I had, I was a lot of times the only woman in those boardrooms.” Caves recalled.

She was highlighted in 1987′s “100 Women of Promise” in Good Housekeeping Magazine and received her bachelor’s at MSU at age 35.

But for her, receiving this award means being a great example for young girls.

“I feel this is really great for our daughters and other people that are you know women have a huge part in building our communities. ” Caves shared.

Keynote Speaker Steve Sosland said he is proud to see a community advocate receive this award.

“To be able to see these recipients of the Americanism award exemplify those deeply within a career is a model for all of us to follow,” Sosland said.

Caves was a den mother for scouts where her sons when her sons were active members she said since they were young, one scout motto has reigned in her head for decades.

“It was, I can I will, I do, and that spoke to me so much I can. But it’s important because we all can and if we have the will to do it then we can make it happen.” Caves said.

