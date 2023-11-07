Warm and hot temperatures are here to stay 11/7 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and warm up nicely to the upper 80s. We will see a high of 89 degrees today with southwest winds blowing at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and see an overnight low of 57 degrees. We could possibly beat the record high of 88 degrees today. Wednesday will be another warm day as we will see a high of 88 degrees. We could possibly see some 90s in some areas. We will stay sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Overall, today will be a nice and warm day.

Thursday will be a cooler day as we will have a cold front making its way through. We will see a high of a nice and cool 60 degrees. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with off and on chances of rain throughout the day with better chances in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north at 15-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 62 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing from the north east at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 38 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain in the 60s with a high of 64 degrees. We will see south east winds blowing at 10-15 mph. Sunny skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 39 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 66 degrees with overnight lows of 41 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the east at 10-15 mph. We will have mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will see highs in the upper 60s. We will see a high of 66 degrees with an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

