Wichita Falls organizations provide produce to residents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The All Hands Community Center, in collaboration with the Abilene Recovery Center and the Wichita Falls Health Department, is providing free organic veggies to the residents on the East Side of Wichita Falls.

Home-grown beets, turnips, sage, and basil are now available to residents on the East Side for free.

“The collard greens and the things like that that we fed people, with hopefully gives them the nutritional value and also puts money back in their pockets. This is just the beginning,” said Williams.

East Side resident Denise Walker said she gets her vegetables from her family members.

“My sister, she has a garden in her yard, and we all take turns feeding each other through her vegetables. Reporter: If she didn’t have that garden? We rotate back and forth. My mom she does gardening too,” said Walker.

One official said the garden helps to close the gap for families like The Walkers and provides them with resources.

“On this side, we have a target community that is very disproportionate and has disparities. We want this community to make skills, to have fewer disparities,” said Alexandra Orellana Henríquez, Health Equity Program Manager of the Abilene Recovery Center.

Williams wants residents to take away more than just vegetables. He wants to teach them how to create their garden.

“And not only just to feed them but to let them get used to the garden, and hopefully, we can get them back and teach them how to garden,” said Williams.

