$65.8 million bond for Bowie ISD set to fail to pass

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The unofficial results are in, 855 people voted in favor of the proposed bond, but 1,079 people voted against the bond.

The bond was meant to be a way for the Bowie ISD District to improve its campuses, especially its middle school.

Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said they have the plans ready to go, but the plan for upgrading these campuses cannot happen without community approval.

Enlow said a tornado that hit the area in 2020 played a big part in the decision to move forward with a bond.

The district’s current budget is $18 million, so without the bond officials will have to find new ways to improve their campuses.

Enlow said he remains hopeful about the district’s future because he trusts their staff.

“We’re going to go to school tomorrow, you know. We’re going to keep rocking and rolling and creating great opportunities for our kids. We do have some facility challenges that are evident to folks who come in our buildings and walk around, but we’re still going to go to school,” Enlow said.

Enlow said Bowie ISD has a great staff and will continue doing what they can to make sure their students remain on a path to success.

