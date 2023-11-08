WFPD: Body found near truck stop gas pumps
Investigation at Flying J on Jacksboro Hwy.
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Officer Steven Ginger told News Channel 6 that police do not suspect foul play.
Wichita Falls Police say they are investigating a death that occurred at a local truck stop overnight.
Police responded to the Flying J location on Jacksboro Highway around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Once our crews arrived, there were crime scene units, and the gas pumps were taped off.
Officers on the scene confirmed they were investigating a deceased person but did not share any further details.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 for any updates.
