WFPD: Body found near truck stop gas pumps

Investigation at Flying J on Jacksboro Hwy.
Investigation at Flying J on Jacksboro Hwy.
A dead body was found at the Flying J on Jacksboro highway around 4 this morning, there is no further information at this time.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Officer Steven Ginger told News Channel 6 that police do not suspect foul play.

Wichita Falls Police say they are investigating a death that occurred at a local truck stop overnight.

Police responded to the Flying J location on Jacksboro Highway around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Once our crews arrived, there were crime scene units, and the gas pumps were taped off.

Officers on the scene confirmed they were investigating a deceased person but did not share any further details.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 for any updates.

