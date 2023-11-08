Email City Guide
More Records on Wednesday Before Fall Weather by Thursday

Sunshine and southwesterly winds keep us hot on Wednesday before a front arrives on Thursday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Tuesday afternoon’s high temperature reached 90 degrees. This breaks the record of 88 set back in 1934. This also ties for the hottest November temperature ever and is the second hottest temperature ever this last in the year. Wednesday will be another day of record highs with most places near or above 90. The record in Wichita Falls on Wednesday is 88, set back in 1980. A fairly strong front arrives Wednesday night, bringing an end to the unseasonably warm weather. Clouds and cooler temperatures will be around starting Thursday. There will also be some areas of mainly light showers. High temperatures Thursday will be in the 50s! Showers should end by Friday with a return of sunshine and seasonable weather this weekend. Highs will mainly be in the 60s with lows at night in the 40s. The next chance for rain may pop up early next week.

