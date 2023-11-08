Email City Guide
Olney Hamilton Hospital Bond leads in approval from voters

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The preliminary votes for the Olney Hamilton Hospital Bond are in! Voters in Young County cast their votes with 65% approval and 34% not in approval.

The $33 million bond will allow board members to move forward with building a new facility. The money to build the hospital will come from two businesses, The Young Wind Farm and the Plug Power Hydrogen Plant. Residents in Young County will not be impacted financially if they vote in favor of the bond.

“We are excited about the opportunity to build a new hospital. We’ve been around for over 115 years, and this is a big step forward and a big period. And we want a more modern and a more efficient hospital to serve the community,” said Dale Lovett, Board President of Olney Hamilton Hospital Board of Directors.

District officials are calling this a victory, however they are still waiting for votes for Archer County.

