Operation Green Light for Veterans

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The lighting of green lights is being done across the country for the brave men and women who are serving and have served in the armed forces.

Operation Green Light started in 2021, to show what soldiers face.

“Operation Green Light is a joint effort between the National Association of Counties and the National Association of Veterans Services Officers to bring awareness to our veterans and the struggles they have when they return home and also awareness that we support them, we hear them and we’re here for them,” Wichita County Commissioner, Mark Beauchamp said.

Wichita County has a huge military presence with Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

“We are a very strong veteran community, we have a high number of veterans that come and chose to retire here in our city so it’s so important that our community reaches out and shows that level of support that we are here for them,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

Veteran’s Day is on November 11 and this entire month is about honoring them for the great sacrifices they make.

The ceremony for Operation Green Light was held at the Wichita County Courthouse, which was lit green.

“It makes them proud once again that somebody loves them and somebody cares that they served this great nation, especially this great state of Texas and this great county that we live in,” Commander of D.A.V Chapter 41, Joel Jimenez said.

The ceremony was open to the public and many families were present.

Operation Green Light encourages citizens to also light their porch lights green to join businesses and federal buildings.

