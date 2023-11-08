Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63

Led by Zhuric Phelps’ 24 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Southwestern Assemblies Lions 82-63 in a season opener
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Zhuric Phelps had 24 points in SMU’s 82-63 win against Southwestern Assemblies on Monday night in a season opener.

Phelps also added five assists for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Tyreek Smith shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points while adding 10 rebounds.

The Lions were led by Kylon Owens, who posted 16 points and nine rebounds. CJ Hall added 12 points, four assists and two blocks for Southwestern Assemblies. In addition, CJ Kelley finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

football generic
Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during overtime of the team's...
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win