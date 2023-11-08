Pretrial hearing held for City View ISD officials charged with professional failure to report abuse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The pretrial hearing for the seven current and former employees at City View ISD for charges related to a professional failure to report abuse was held on Nov. 7, 2023.

The pretrial was held for the defendants Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former Junior/Senior High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, Counselor Cindy Leaverton, former Superintendent Steve Harris, and former Principal Raymond Weathersbee.

Judge Jack McGaughey will be the presiding judge on this case.

The lead prosecutor on the case, Chuck Smith, argued that the seven accused performed actions of neglect over continuing leading duty. He believes the accused school officials benefited from failing to report to court.

Defense Attorney Scott Stillson made a motion to dismiss Allen from her charges. Scott argues that Allen’s situation is different from the other defendants because she reportedly was not made aware of due process or the consequences of not appearing in court.

Judge McGaughey did not take action.

The attorneys for Weathersbee, Frazier, and Harris made similar arguments regarding their clients’ retirement from City View ISD before their charges were filed. The attorneys claimed that because each of their defendants had left the district, they did not have the ability to report, or the statute of limitations barred the courts from prosecuting them for not reporting.

Stillson’s argument to the defense attorneys for violating to appear is still on the table.

He says these school officials were responsible for reporting suspected child abuse within 48 hours, calling it a continual act of neglect.

Defense attorneys argue the importance of bringing the case to trial after nearly a decade. They said that ‘people should not be charged for something that they cannot clearly remember’ and mentioned its more critical cases to cover.

Stillson argued that the safety of children is an essential factor and that the accused’s crimes should not vanish into a nonchalant matter.

Judge McGaughey will begin writing rulings for each defendant separately soon.

