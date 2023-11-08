Record breaking Heat Today 11/8 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and heat up to the lower 90s. We will see a high of a record 91 degrees today with southwest winds blowing at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and possibly see an isolated shower for our southern counties. We will see an overnight low of 57 degrees.

Thursday will be a cooler day as we will have a cold front making its way through. We will see a high of a nice and cool 55 degrees. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with off and on chances of rain throughout the day with better chances in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 62 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing from the north east at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 38 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain in the 60s with a high of 65 degrees. We will see south east winds blowing at 10-15 mph. Sunny skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 39 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 68 degrees with overnight lows of 42 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the east at 10-15 mph. We will have mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will see highs in the upper 60s. We will see a high of 69 degrees with an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with an overnight low of 47.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.