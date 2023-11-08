Email City Guide
SAFB Spouses Club hosts annual shopping event

Jacelyn Lassiter interviews the president of the Sheppard Spouses Club, Tiffany Baker, about its 39th Annual Hangar Holiday Shopping Extravaganza.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard Air Force Base Spouses Club is hosting its free Hangar Holiday Shopping Extravaganza this weekend, Nov. 11 and 12.

Attendees can enter free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is being held at the MPEC.

The annual event boasts more than 230 vendors, including vendors for baked goods, pet supplies, artisan items, pickles, jerky, children’s clothes and toys, and more.

“We’ve got it all, really,” club president Tiffany Baker said. “If you can’t find it there, I don’t know where you’re gonna find it.”

In addition to the vendors and shopping available at the extravaganza, the Scouts of America will be there to take non-perishable food donations for those in need during the holiday season. Last year, the scouts collected 78 boxes of food, and this year, they’re hoping to beat that record.

