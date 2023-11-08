Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Savala International dancers and friends

Spreading Hispanic awareness
The Zavala International Dancers and friends for a night of dancing, food and drinks at the...
The Zavala International Dancers and friends for a night of dancing, food and drinks at the Forum of Wichita Falls on November 18th from 6 to 9 p.m.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As a part of the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, the Zavala International Dancers and friends will be hosting a night of dancing, food, and drinks with Hispanic cultural enrichment.

This event helps empower the Hispanic community and others by offering educational, cultural, and leadership opportunities.

As well as brings in awareness of the Zavala dancers and how much work is put into the program.

The night of festivities will be held at the Forum of Wichita Falls on Saturday, November 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Be sure to check it out as well as their page to know about more upcoming events, the programs, or even to donate.

www.zavalawf.com

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

.
LiveWell Wichita Co. to host free cooking class
The statewide hiring event will have a job fair at the Bill Bartley YMCA in Wichita Falls.
Hiring Red, White, and YOU: TWC hosts statewide job fair for veterans
Check out the 39th Annual Hangar hosted by the Sheppard Spouses' Club to find several venders...
Spouse support non-profit hosts shopping extravaganza
.
Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host ‘Cash for Food Drive’