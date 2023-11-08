Savala International dancers and friends

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As a part of the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, the Zavala International Dancers and friends will be hosting a night of dancing, food, and drinks with Hispanic cultural enrichment.

This event helps empower the Hispanic community and others by offering educational, cultural, and leadership opportunities.

As well as brings in awareness of the Zavala dancers and how much work is put into the program.

The night of festivities will be held at the Forum of Wichita Falls on Saturday, November 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Be sure to check it out as well as their page to know about more upcoming events, the programs, or even to donate.

www.zavalawf.com

