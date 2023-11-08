Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for the season opener.

Texas Tech finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 7.3 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road last season. The Lions shot 45.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

football generic
Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during overtime of the team's...
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests
Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win