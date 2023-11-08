Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Tim Short takes the lead with votes

“I think there are some incredible good things that are happening here in Wichita Falls... and...
“I think there are some incredible good things that are happening here in Wichita Falls... and I want to be a part of facilitating those things right here.”
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The latest unofficial voting totals have put Tim Short at the top for now.

Short was able to avoid a runoff to secure the mayor’s office. Short says he had an immense amount of support helping him throughout the election.

“I thank my family, my friends my supporters, I thank God because without him none of this happens. This shows that the system works, we worked hard we’ve done this for 285 days,” Short said.

Once the results came in he explained what his first steps would be.

“First thing in the morning we’re going to get to work. I want to meet with the new council, I want to talk to those folks. I want to see what do we agree on?” Short said.

Short also has plans with Sheppard Airforce Base about the opportunities there, he also plans on growing the Wichita Falls economy.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

2023 General Election results for Texoma
November 7 General Election Results
"We’re going to keep rocking and rolling and creating great opportunities for our kids."
$65.8 million bond for Bowie ISD set to fail to pass
.
Pretrial hearing held for City View ISD officials charged with professional failure to report abuse
Young County
Olney Hamilton Hospital Bond leads in approval from voters