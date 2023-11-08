Tim Short takes the lead with votes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The latest unofficial voting totals have put Tim Short at the top for now.

Short was able to avoid a runoff to secure the mayor’s office. Short says he had an immense amount of support helping him throughout the election.

“I thank my family, my friends my supporters, I thank God because without him none of this happens. This shows that the system works, we worked hard we’ve done this for 285 days,” Short said.

Once the results came in he explained what his first steps would be.

“First thing in the morning we’re going to get to work. I want to meet with the new council, I want to talk to those folks. I want to see what do we agree on?” Short said.

Short also has plans with Sheppard Airforce Base about the opportunities there, he also plans on growing the Wichita Falls economy.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.