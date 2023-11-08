TTU issues statement following voter approval of prop. 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas voters approved State Proposition 5 to the Texas Constitution, which authorizes the state to create a new $3.9 billion endowment to support emerging research universities across the state.

Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, thanked voters and elected officials for their support in passing the amendment. He hopes to advance TTU and other universities’ research efforts while driving economic growth and development.

“This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the work of our state lawmakers and support from the citizens of Texas,” Dr. Mitchell said in his statement. “Thank you to our loyal and dedicated elected officials who are champions for higher education and for the communities they serve.”

The Texas Tech University System was established in 1996 and is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Midwestern State University.

