Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

TTU issues statement following voter approval of prop. 5

Texas Tech University Seal and water fountain
Texas Tech University Seal and water fountain(KCBD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas voters approved State Proposition 5 to the Texas Constitution, which authorizes the state to create a new $3.9 billion endowment to support emerging research universities across the state.

Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, thanked voters and elected officials for their support in passing the amendment. He hopes to advance TTU and other universities’ research efforts while driving economic growth and development.

“This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the work of our state lawmakers and support from the citizens of Texas,” Dr. Mitchell said in his statement. “Thank you to our loyal and dedicated elected officials who are champions for higher education and for the communities they serve.”

The Texas Tech University System was established in 1996 and is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Midwestern State University.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Seated, front row: First-place winners Patricia Araya and Samuel Hernandez The welding team and...
WTC students place first in welding competition
2023 General Election results for Texoma
November 7 General Election Results
Zavala International Dancers and friends event
Zavala to hold international dancers and friends event
A dead body was found at the Flying J on Jacksboro highway around 4 this morning, there is no...
WFPD: Body found near truck stop gas pumps