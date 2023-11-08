Email City Guide
Voter turnout in Wichita Falls

(KAUZ)
By Brayel Brown
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There were a lot of positions up for grabs, including the title of Mayor for the City of Wichita Falls.

Voters also had the chance to decide on several State Propositions, and three open seats for Wichita Falls City Council.

Voters began to cast their ballots at 7 a.m. on November 7.

In Wichita County, the election admission reported more than 6,500 early voters this year.

That’s an increase of more than 2,000 people from last year’s general election.

Brayel Brown was live at 5:00 p.m. at the Region 9 Polling site:

Live at the Region 9 Polling Site with Brayel Brown (6:00 p.m.)
Live at the Region 9 Polling Site with Brayel Brown (5:00 p.m.)
