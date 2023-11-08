WTC students place first in welding competition

ALVIN, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Western Texas College welding students, Samuel Hernandez and Patricio Araya, took first-place honors from the Gulf Coast Community College Welding Showdown held in Alvin on Nov. 4.

The two winners competed in different categories. Hernandez won the 12″ STD Pipe- 5G Downhill (6010/8010) stick category. Araya, a second-year welding student, beat his competitors in the 4G Open Root Plate category.

Hernandez and Araya walked away with prizes for their victories: a welding hood and a cash prize.

Forty-two students from seven colleges across the state of Texas competed, including Alvin Community College, Houston Community College, Wharton Junior College, College of the Mainland, Western Texas College, Texas State Technical College, and Brazosport College.

