Brighter Days seeking the community's help in donations

By Brayel Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we approach the holiday season, we keep in mind that this is the season of giving.

Nonprofit Brighter Days is looking to help teens in low-income households with presents to unwrap on Christmas Day.

They share to make this goal a reality they need community support.

The non-profit plans to celebrate these teens on December 26, so families still have time to submit their applications until November 30.

The organization will accept gifts if you want to donate until December 3.

To apply or donate click here.

