Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Congressman Ronny Jackson announces upcoming office hours

Office to visit Hardeman, Armstrong, Montague and Donley Counties
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson has announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Quanah, Claude, Saint Jo, and Clarendon.

Constituents are encouraged to attend if they are needing assistance with a federal agency or to learn more about the office’s services.

The officer asks those attending to bring all documentation if they require assistance with a federal agency case.

No appointment is necessary. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

Below is a list of the locations the Officer of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be visiting:

  • City of Quanah in Hardeman County
    • Monday, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Quanah City Hall, 109 King St. Quanah, TX 79252
  • City of Claude in Armstrong County
    • Tuesday, November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Claude City Hall, 115 Trice St. Claude, TX 79019
  • City of Saint Jo in Montague County
    • Wednesday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E. Boggess St. Saint Jo, TX 76265
  • City of Clarendon in Donley County
    • Wednesday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Clarendon City Hall, 313 Sully Street Clarendon, TX 79226

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Brighter Days WF seeking community help for Christmas Drive
Brighter Days seeking community's help in donations
WFPD confirms identity of man found on Pearlie Dr. today
WFPD confirms identity of man found on Pearlie Dr. today
.
Wichita Falls Transfer Station to reopen following repairs
Seymour woman appointed to state health board