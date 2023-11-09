Congressman Ronny Jackson announces upcoming office hours

Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson has announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Quanah, Claude, Saint Jo, and Clarendon.

Constituents are encouraged to attend if they are needing assistance with a federal agency or to learn more about the office’s services.

The officer asks those attending to bring all documentation if they require assistance with a federal agency case.

No appointment is necessary. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

Below is a list of the locations the Officer of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be visiting:

City of Quanah in Hardeman County Monday, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Quanah City Hall, 109 King St. Quanah, TX 79252

City of Claude in Armstrong County Tuesday, November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Claude City Hall, 115 Trice St. Claude, TX 79019

City of Saint Jo in Montague County Wednesday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E. Boggess St. Saint Jo, TX 76265

City of Clarendon in Donley County Wednesday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Clarendon City Hall, 313 Sully Street Clarendon, TX 79226



