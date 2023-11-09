Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cooler temperatures and rain throughout the day 11/9 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and cool off to the upper 50s.. We will see a high of 56 degrees today with north winds blowing at 15-20 mph. We will see steady rain starting in the morning and lasting in the evening hours.. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the north east at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain in the 60s with a high of 61 degrees. We will see north east winds blowing at 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 43 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with overnight lows of 44 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 10-15 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will see highs in the upper 60s. We will see a high of 68 degrees with an overnight low of 43 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with an overnight low of 47. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 68 with winds blowing from the south east with an overnight low of 48 degrees.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Cooler and Wetter Weather is Back for Thursday
Becoming cloudy and much cooler for Thursday with showers on the increase. Highs will be in the...
Cooler and a Little Wetter for Thursday
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks what the rainiest Texas months are.
Weather Question of the Day: Rainiest Texas months
weather
Cooler temperatures