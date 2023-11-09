Cooler temperatures and rain throughout the day 11/9 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and cool off to the upper 50s.. We will see a high of 56 degrees today with north winds blowing at 15-20 mph. We will see steady rain starting in the morning and lasting in the evening hours.. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the north east at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain in the 60s with a high of 61 degrees. We will see north east winds blowing at 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 43 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with overnight lows of 44 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 10-15 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will see highs in the upper 60s. We will see a high of 68 degrees with an overnight low of 43 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with an overnight low of 47. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 68 with winds blowing from the south east with an overnight low of 48 degrees.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.