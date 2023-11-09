Cooler and Wetter Weather is Back for Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

a cool front slides through this evening with winds becoming north behind it. This brings an end to the record warmth we’ve seen this week. Temperatures on Thursday will probably not get out of the 50s in most spots. There will also be some clouds and showers on the increase throughout the day on Thursday. In fact, it may wind up raining for a good part of the day, with the heaviest rain focused south and east of Texoma. Showers should taper off tomorrow night with some lingering clouds into Friday. Friday remains cool, but a little warmer than Thursday with most highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Expect seasonal weather into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More clouds and a few showers are possible by early next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.