Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cooler and Wetter Weather is Back for Thursday

North winds, clouds, showers, and cooler weather for Thursday
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

a cool front slides through this evening with winds becoming north behind it. This brings an end to the record warmth we’ve seen this week. Temperatures on Thursday will probably not get out of the 50s in most spots. There will also be some clouds and showers on the increase throughout the day on Thursday. In fact, it may wind up raining for a good part of the day, with the heaviest rain focused south and east of Texoma. Showers should taper off tomorrow night with some lingering clouds into Friday. Friday remains cool, but a little warmer than Thursday with most highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Expect seasonal weather into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More clouds and a few showers are possible by early next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Becoming cloudy and much cooler for Thursday with showers on the increase. Highs will be in the...
Cooler and a Little Wetter for Thursday
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks what the rainiest Texas months are.
Weather Question of the Day: Rainiest Texas months
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks what the rainiest Texas months are.
Weather Question of the Day: Rainiest Texas months
weather
Record breaking Heat Today 11/8 AM