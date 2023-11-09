Neon Light Official Installation Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls art scene got brighter Wednesday, November 8 when the Neon Light Installation was officially unveiled.

The ceremony took place behind the MPEC event center on the bike trail.

Getting the Neon Light art piece to Wichita Falls was made possible when 9th Street Studio Co-Owner, Becky Raeke had a conversation with an artist.

“She had made the change from Dallas to Austin and is in a new position there and she is in charge of a lot of public art there,” 9th Street Studios Co-Owner, Becky Raeke said.

“So, we had some conversations with her just cultivating that relationship and said hey if you think of any artist that would want to come through Wichita Falls that are on their way down there, you know just keep Wichita Falls in mind,” Raeke said.

The Neon Lights were up for one week in Austin during an exhibit before it was moved to Wichita Falls.

“We had to take separate trips to get the frames that they’re hung from, so that was a little bit more of an ordeal. We had to work with the Career Education Center here to have to have a special frame built to transport that piece because it was a lot bigger and heavier,” Raeke said.

The new art piece is new to Wichita Falls and the bike trail.

“Oh it’s going to be awesome,” Bike Rider, Ronnie Baker said.

“Especially because I like to do night rides, sunset rides. So, when you come through here at night, and have it lit up that’s going to be amazing. The people who put this together for us here are pretty awesome too,” Baker said

The bike trail goes around the city and the new art addition will add to the scenery on the trail.

“I want to thank them all, because I didn’t know what was going on, riding the trail and seeing something hanging I was like what’s going on there then seeing the post and yeah it’s pretty awesome,” Baker said.

This piece will not only add light to this part of the trail but it will help bring even more art pieces to the community as well.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.