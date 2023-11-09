Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Next steps following Olney Hamilton Hospital Bond vote

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Olney Hamilton Hospital board members put in the hard work to get the vote they needed. Now, their work only continues.

“Just could now believe how overwhelming the support was from our community,” said Michael Huff, CEO of the Olney Hamilton Hospital.

The bond passed with 2/3 of voters approving the bond.

“That’s almost unheard of in a bond election so it really speaks to the community support of our mission in this hospital,” said Huff.

The board of directors celebrated the win by planning a time frame for construction. They plan on putting all of the $33 million into the new facility.

“As we start with the design of the hospital, I think the community needs to be part of that so we’ll make them part of the project to the extent that it makes sense to do so,” Huff.

“We want them to see the that we’re ready to move forward. Whatever it takes to be assertive and aggressive towards serving them in the best possible way,” Dale Lovett, President of the Board of Directors of the Olney Hamilton Hospital.

The new hospital will help residents save time and money.

“They don’t have to drive to Dallas and they don’t have to take off work and spend two or three days in a motel. In a rural community that is huge. People do appreciate the fact that they can get their health care here and not have to go elsewhere to get it,” said Huff.

“What if the money runs out or what if taxes go up or what it? And we have backup plans for everything. They’re a lot harder and they delay the process a lot more but we’ve made contingency for the what if’s,” said Lovett.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls surgeon named ACS president-elect
Wichita Falls surgeon named ACS president-elect
Teresa Caves receives Americanism Award
kirby update
WFISD shares update of Kirby Middle School’s testing scores
Seated, front row: First-place winners Patricia Araya and Samuel Hernandez The welding team and...
WTC students place first in welding competition