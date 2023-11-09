Next steps following Olney Hamilton Hospital Bond vote

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Olney Hamilton Hospital board members put in the hard work to get the vote they needed. Now, their work only continues.

“Just could now believe how overwhelming the support was from our community,” said Michael Huff, CEO of the Olney Hamilton Hospital.

The bond passed with 2/3 of voters approving the bond.

“That’s almost unheard of in a bond election so it really speaks to the community support of our mission in this hospital,” said Huff.

The board of directors celebrated the win by planning a time frame for construction. They plan on putting all of the $33 million into the new facility.

“As we start with the design of the hospital, I think the community needs to be part of that so we’ll make them part of the project to the extent that it makes sense to do so,” Huff.

“We want them to see the that we’re ready to move forward. Whatever it takes to be assertive and aggressive towards serving them in the best possible way,” Dale Lovett, President of the Board of Directors of the Olney Hamilton Hospital.

The new hospital will help residents save time and money.

“They don’t have to drive to Dallas and they don’t have to take off work and spend two or three days in a motel. In a rural community that is huge. People do appreciate the fact that they can get their health care here and not have to go elsewhere to get it,” said Huff.

“What if the money runs out or what if taxes go up or what it? And we have backup plans for everything. They’re a lot harder and they delay the process a lot more but we’ve made contingency for the what if’s,” said Lovett.

