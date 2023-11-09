Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

OBI and local church to hold blood drive

By Spencer R. Smith and Rowan Hardman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute in collaboration with Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, is teaming to host a blood drive on Friday, November 10.

The blood drive is to honor the active duty veterans, and their families as well for all the sacrifices they have made.

The FDA lifted the “Mad Cow” deferral, which prevented those who have served overseas in a number of European countries from donating.

“It just involves you in your community. One of the things I loved about my time in the military was the community I had. So getting to be part of a veterans community here in Wichita Falls and serve my community again, is fantastic,” Jessica Hobert, coordinator at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, said.

The blood drive starts at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 6:00 p.m.

People who donate will receive a shirt and food.

Appointments can be made with the QR Code below:

OBI and local church to hold blood drive
OBI and local church to hold blood drive(KAUZ)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Seated, front row: First-place winners Patricia Araya and Samuel Hernandez The welding team and...
WTC students place first in welding competition
.
SAFB Spouses Club hosts annual shopping event
Zavala International Dancers and friends event
Zavala to hold international dancers and friends event
.
LiveWell Wichita Co. to host free cooking class